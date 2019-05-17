Deceptive “Equality Act” Threatens Existing First Amendment, Federal Legal Protections for Religious Americans

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement regarding the “Equality Act,” passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute:
“All Americans should enjoy the protections offered by the Constitution and federal law equally. The Equality Act fails because it does not keep the promise of the First Amendment that Congress shall make no law prohibiting the free exercise of religion. Our first freedom, religious liberty, deserves better.”
About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.
