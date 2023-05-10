BOSTON, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that it will present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, being held in Los Angeles, California May 16 – 20th, 2023.

The Company will deliver podium presentations on its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, a gene therapy designed to provide hearing to individuals with hearing loss caused by mutations of the otoferlin gene, and its AAV.103 product candidate, a gene therapy designed to restore hearing in individuals with hearing loss caused by mutations of the gap junction beta-2 (GJB2) gene. Decibel will also present posters related to its preclinical pipeline and its platform.

Podium Presentations

Nonclinical Pharmacology, Biodistribution, and Safety Studies Supporting the Clinical Development of DB-OTO (AAV1-Myo15-hOTOFv5) for Hearing Loss Due to Genetic Otoferlin Protein Deficiency

Presenter: Vassili Valayannopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., MBA

Session Title: Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies: Bio Distribution

Date & Time: Friday, May 19, 5:15 – 5:30 p.m. PT

Location: Petree Hall C

Precise Targeting of GJB2 Cells Results in Safe and Efficacious Gene Therapy in a Rodent Model of Hearing Loss Due to GJB2 Deficiency

Presenter: Gabriela Pregernig, Ph.D.

Session Title: Ophthalmic and Auditory Diseases

Date & Time: Saturday, May 20, 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. PT

Location: Room 502 AB

Poster Presentations

Development of a Platform for Parallel Functional Evaluation of Cell Type Specific Synthetic Promoters for Gene Therapy

Poster Board Number: 432

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 17, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT

Restoration of Auditory Function with Otoferlin Gene Transfer Therapy in Nonsense (Q828X) and Missense (pR1934Q and Deaf5) Models of OTOF Deficiency

Poster Board Number: 1115

Date & Time: Thursday, May 18, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT

Rescue of Hearing Loss in a STRC KO Mouse Using Multiple Dual Vector Gene Therapy Strategies

Poster Board Number: 1533

Date & Time: Friday, May 18, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of creating a world of connection for people with hearing and balance disorders. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Julie Seidel

Stern IR, Inc.

212-362-1200

Julie.seidel@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Chris Railey

Ten Bridge Communications

617-834-0936

chris@tenbridgecommunications.com