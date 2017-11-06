Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 22nd Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance, today announced that an abstract highlighting the company’s pan-KIT and PDGFRα inhibitor, DCC-2618 in patients with malignant gliomas, has been selected for a poster presentation at the 22nd Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) November 16-19, 2017 in San Francisco, CA.

Details for the poster are as follows:

Title: DCC-2618, a novel pan-KIT and PDGFRa kinase switch control inhibitor, shows encouraging signal in a patient (pt) with glioblastoma (GBM)

Author: John de Groot M.D., Department of Neuro-Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract #: 14730­­­

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2017, 5 – 7 pm.

About DCC-2618

DCC-2618 is currently in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial. DCC-2618 is a pan-KIT and PDGFRα kinase switch control inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of KIT and/or PDGFRα-driven cancers, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors, glioblastoma multiforme­­ and systemic mastocytosis.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients by tackling key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and/or durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Our small molecule drug candidates are directed against an important family of enzymes called kinases, known to be directly involved in the growth and spread of many cancers. We use our deep understanding of kinase biology together with a proprietary chemistry library to purposefully design compounds that maintain kinases in a “switched off” or inactivated conformation. These investigational therapies comprise tumor-targeted agents designed to address therapeutic resistance causing mutations and immuno-targeted agents designed to control the activation of immunokinases that suppress critical immune system regulators, such as macrophages. We have used our platform to develop a diverse pipeline of tumor-targeted and immuno-targeted drug candidates designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer by improving the quality, rate and/or durability of their responses to treatment.

