Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm’s Disciplinary Committee (4/18)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Immune Pharmaceuticals” or “the Company”) are to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier. The delisting will take effect no later than on 29 March 2018.

The Disciplinary Committee has concluded that Immune Pharmaceuticals repeatedly has breached the rulebooks for Nasdaq First North and Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Rulebooks”).

The Disciplinary Committee has concluded that Immune Pharmaceuticals, despite remarks from the Exchange, has not carried out its financial reporting in accordance with items 3.3.2 and 3.3.3 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook. Furthermore, the Company has on three occasions failed to comply with the rules concerning obligations to disclosure inside information in item 3.1 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook. Moreover, on one of these three occasions the Company did not comply with the rules concerning disclosure of issue of securities in item 3.3.8 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook.

The Disciplinary Committee has also determined that Immune Pharmaceuticals has failed in its contact with the Company’s Certified Adviser (“CA”), which has entailed difficulties for the CA to fulfil its obligations in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Rulebook. Accordingly, the Company has contravened item 4.7 of the Nasdaq First North Rulebook. The Exchange and the CA have frequently informed the Company of the breaches of the Rulebooks.

The Disciplinary Committee has concluded that the total number of violations – particularly as regards information disclosure and the lack of respect the Company has demonstrated in relation to the Exchange – is of such a serious nature that the public’s confidence in the Exchange, Nasdaq First North and the securities market in general may have been seriously damaged. The Disciplinary Committee has therefore decided that the Company’s shares are to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier.

