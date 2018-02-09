Breaking News
Home / Top News / Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm’s Disciplinary Committee (4/18)

Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm’s Disciplinary Committee (4/18)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Immune Pharmaceuticals” or “the Company”) are to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier. The delisting will take effect no later than on 29 March 2018.

The Disciplinary Committee has concluded that Immune Pharmaceuticals repeatedly has breached the rulebooks for Nasdaq First North and Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Rulebooks”).

The Disciplinary Committee has concluded that Immune Pharmaceuticals, despite remarks from the Exchange, has not carried out its financial reporting in accordance with items 3.3.2 and 3.3.3 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook. Furthermore, the Company has on three occasions failed to comply with the rules concerning obligations to disclosure inside information in item 3.1 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook. Moreover, on one of these three occasions the Company did not comply with the rules concerning disclosure of issue of securities in item 3.3.8 of the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook.

The Disciplinary Committee has also determined that Immune Pharmaceuticals has failed in its contact with the Company’s Certified Adviser (“CA”), which has entailed difficulties for the CA to fulfil its obligations in accordance with the Nasdaq First North Rulebook. Accordingly, the Company has contravened item 4.7 of the Nasdaq First North Rulebook. The Exchange and the CA have frequently informed the Company of the breaches of the Rulebooks.

The Disciplinary Committee has concluded that the total number of violations – particularly as regards information disclosure and the lack of respect the Company has demonstrated in relation to the Exchange – is of such a serious nature that the public’s confidence in the Exchange, Nasdaq First North and the securities market in general may have been seriously damaged. The Disciplinary Committee has therefore decided that the Company’s shares are to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier.

A more detailed description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee’s decision are available at:

http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disciplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/stockholm-2018.html

Please see the attached documents for Swedish and English versions of the decision.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.