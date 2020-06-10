Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Decision Lens Appoints Ted Reynolds as Executive Vice President, Public Sector

Decision Lens Appoints Ted Reynolds as Executive Vice President, Public Sector

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Ted Reynolds | EVP Public Sector

Ted Reynolds | EVP of Public Sector at Decision Lens

Ted Reynolds | EVP of Public Sector at Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decision Lens, the leading provider of SaaS-based software for portfolio planning and resource optimization, announced today that Ted Reynolds has been promoted to lead public sector sales across both the Federal and the State & Local verticals for the business as Executive Vice President, Public Sector.  This is a key role for both the growth and strategy of the business as Decision Lens’ new “Decision Lens Accelerate” platform, launched in March of 2020, is seeing scalable and repeatable public sector growth.

“Ted has a proven track record of successfully scaling our business and delivering against increasingly aggressive performance targets.  Since joining Decision Lens in 2017, Ted has been instrumental in expanding multiple areas of the public sector business, curating and delivering large enterprise-class deals, and at the same time building a best-in-class and process-driven sales team,” explains John Saaty, CEO. “We are excited to have Ted join the Decision Lens Executive team.”

Prior to joining Decision Lens, Ted was with Planview where he ran the Federal and Mid-Atlantic Sector business, with overall responsibility for the development and execution of sales strategy, marketing, operations, and revenue attainment.  Ted’s previous experience entailed sales and technical leadership positions across a broad variety of companies and domains, including portfolio management, enterprise architecture, business process optimization, and ECM.

About Decision Lens
Decision Lens is portfolio planning software that enables organizations to create dynamic and scalable plans where course corrections are informed by a regular convergence of strategy, data, and performance.  Our software’s algorithms enable forward progress towards the execution of strategy through automated recommendations, smarter resource allocation, enterprise visibility, and better results.

For more information, contact Decision Lens at 703-399-2100 or www.decisionlens.com

Contact:
Adam Boggess
703-399-3179

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88d2b729-a9bc-4120-ab22-b5a6156dec11

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.