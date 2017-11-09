Decisions of Herantis Pharma Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Herantis Pharma Plc

Company release 9 November 2017 at 3:00 PM

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Herantis Pharma Plc was held in Helsinki on Thursday, 9 November 2017.

Matters that were on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, as proposed by the Board of Directors, to decide on the issuance of shares as follows:

The shares issued under the authorisation may be new shares or treasury shares. Under the authorisation, a maximum of 800,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 19.5 percent of all of the shares in the Company, may be issued. The shares may be issued in one or more tranches.

Under the authorisation, shares may be issued, among others, for the purposes of financing the Lymfactin clinical studies, strengthening the Company’s capital structure as well as for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

Under the authorisation, shares may also be issued, among others, to the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO or the employees of the Company. Under the authorisation, the Board of Directors may resolve upon issuing new shares to the Company itself. However, the Company, together with its subsidiaries, may not at any time hold more than 10 percent of all its registered shares.

The Board of Directors is authorised to resolve on all terms of the share issue. The Board of Directors is authorised to resolve on a directed share issue in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights, provided that there is a weighty financial reason for the Company to do so.

The proposed authorisation does not invalidate any earlier authorisations entitling the Board of Directors to decide on share issues or issues of special rights entitling to shares.

The authorisation is valid for five (5) years from the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

HERANTIS PHARMA PLC

Further information:

Herantis Pharma Plc, Pekka Simula, CEO, telephone: +358 40 7300 445

Company web site: www.herantis.com

Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, telephone: +358 9 25 380 225

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine for breakthrough in unmet clinical needs. Our first-in-class assets are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields: CDNF for disease modification in neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Parkinson’s and ALS; and Lymfactin® for breast cancer associated lymphedema, with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.herantis.com