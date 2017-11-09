Breaking News
Home / Top News / Decisions of Herantis Pharma Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Decisions of Herantis Pharma Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Decisions of Herantis Pharma Plc’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Herantis Pharma Plc
Company release 9 November 2017 at 3:00 PM

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Herantis Pharma Plc was held in Helsinki on Thursday, 9 November 2017.

Matters that were on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, as proposed by the Board of Directors, to decide on the issuance of shares as follows:

The shares issued under the authorisation may be new shares or treasury shares. Under the authorisation, a maximum of 800,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 19.5 percent of all of the shares in the Company, may be issued. The shares may be issued in one or more tranches.

Under the authorisation, shares may be issued, among others, for the purposes of financing the Lymfactin clinical studies, strengthening the Company’s capital structure as well as for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

Under the authorisation, shares may also be issued, among others, to the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO or the employees of the Company. Under the authorisation, the Board of Directors may resolve upon issuing new shares to the Company itself. However, the Company, together with its subsidiaries, may not at any time hold more than 10 percent of all its registered shares.

The Board of Directors is authorised to resolve on all terms of the share issue. The Board of Directors is authorised to resolve on a directed share issue in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights, provided that there is a weighty financial reason for the Company to do so.

The proposed authorisation does not invalidate any earlier authorisations entitling the Board of Directors to decide on share issues or issues of special rights entitling to shares.

The authorisation is valid for five (5) years from the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

HERANTIS PHARMA PLC

Further information:
Herantis Pharma Plc, Pekka Simula, CEO, telephone: +358 40 7300 445
Company web site: www.herantis.com
Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, telephone: +358 9 25 380 225

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company focused on regenerative medicine for breakthrough in unmet clinical needs. Our first-in-class assets are based on globally leading scientific research in their fields: CDNF for disease modification in neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Parkinson’s and ALS; and Lymfactin® for breast cancer associated lymphedema, with potential also in other lymphedemas. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.herantis.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.