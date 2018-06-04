Breaking News
Decisions of the Annual General Meeting and Skano Group Supervisory Board Decision

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

SKANO GROUP AS (reg nr11421437, address Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu 80042) Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Monday, 4th of June 2018. at 11:00 in Skano Group AS office, at Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu. 

At the meeting 2,736,472 votes where present which represent 60,82% of share capital, meaning the Annual General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.

The agenda of the annual general meeting was as follows:

1. Approval of the 2017 annual report

– To approve the Annual Report of the Company for 2017 prepared by the Management Board, which exposes the consolidated balance sheet value of 10,937 thousand euros as at 31.12.2017 and the net loss in the amount of 127 thousand in 2017.

The number of votes in favour of the resolution was 2,736,472, which is 100,00% of registered votes.

2. Profit allocation for 2017

– To transfer the loss 127 thousand euros to the retained earnings.

The number of votes in favour of the resolution was 2,736,472, which is 100,00% of registered votes.

3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor

– To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code: 10142876, address: Pärnu mnt 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial years 2018-2019. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

The number of votes in favour of the resolution was 2,736,472, which is  100,00% of registered votes.

  

SKANO GROUP SUPERVISORY BOARD DECISION

On the Skano Group AS Supervisory Board meeting held at the 9th of May 2018, the following was decided:

1. To recall Joakim Johan Helenius from Audit Comitee of Skano Group AS and appoint Rando Tomingas as new Audit Comitee member as of 09.05.2018.

 

 

Torfinn Losvik

Juhatuse esimees

Telefon: + 372 56 99 09 88

E-mail: [email protected]

www.skano.com

