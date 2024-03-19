I came armed with a fistful of blue cards, and still didn’t get to half the questions, but Donald Trump made a whole lot of news in our Mar-a-Lago interview.
What’s revealing is how he chose to answer the most sensitive questions, or to deflect them, and how various media outlets chose to frame them.
Some, like the New York Times, ABC and the Hill, played it straight. Other operations, many of them left-leaning, cherry-picked quotes to make Trump look as awful as possible, while
