Decor Paper Industry size is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by rapidly expanding furniture industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Decor Paper Market will reach USD 7.8 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing interiors is a major factor accelerating the industry growth throughout 2023-2032. According to Foyr, the number of interior designer jobs will grow by 13 percent over the next decade, while the professional fields will register a 20 percent uptick. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing the visual appeal and ambiance of their spaces, and the demand for professional interior designers is constantly growing.

This trend is evident in various sectors, including residential, commercial, and hospitality, where creating an inviting and visually appealing environment is paramount. In addition, advances in technology and materials have expanded the range of interior design options and further stimulated industry growth. Thus, professionals experienced in creating visually appealing interiors are poised to benefit from the growing market opportunities in the coming years.

Woodgrain décor paper to witness rising adoption

The woodgrain decor paper market size will exhibit commendable growth through 2032. Wood grain decorative paper is highly sought after for its ability to mimic the natural beauty of wood and offers a cost-effective alternative to solid wood surfaces. With an emphasis on sustainable practices, manufacturers are increasingly using eco-friendly materials to produce decorative paper, increasing the demand for Woodgrain products. As consumers move towards environmentally conscious choices, the segment could grow strongly in the coming years.

Flexographic printing technology to gain prominence

The decor paper market share from the flexographic printing segment will continue to grow through 2032. Flexographic printing offers unparalleled versatility, enabling complex designs and patterns to be effectively reproduced on decorative paper. Its ability to print on a wide range of substrates, including paper and film, makes it the first choice for decorative paper manufacturers. In addition, advances in flexographic printing technology, such as advanced ink formulations and printing machines, will improve the quality and efficiency of decorative paper production and drive market expansion.

Europe to emerge as a prominent growth pocket

Europe decor paper market will garner a healthy valuation by 2032, driven by a rise in construction activities and an emphasis on interior aesthetics. Attributed to a rich architectural heritage and a penchant for timeless design solutions, European consumers have a keen interest in decorative paper products. Germany, France, and Italy are the main players in the decorative paper market in the region, supported by the growing furniture and construction industries. Additionally, strict regulations promoting sustainable practices are driving the adoption of eco-friendly interior design paper solutions in Europe, fueling market growth.

Decor Paper Market Players

Major companies in the market are Décor Paper Manufacturing Company, MelamineSource, Inc., Felix Schoeller Group, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, Décor Paper S.A, Gruppo Cordenons, Onyx Specialty Papers, Inc., Ronson Manufacturing Corporation. The major strategies of these players include product innovation, expansion into new geographies, strategic partnerships and collaborations, investment in research and development, and mergers and acquisitions. Product innovation plays a vital role as companies are constantly introducing new models, designs, and materials to meet changing consumer preferences. Expanding into new geographic areas allows companies to access untapped markets and diversify their customer base.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations provide access to complementary technologies or distribution networks, facilitating market expansion. Investing in RandD ensures the development of state-of-the-art solutions that meet the changing customer needs.

Citing an instance, in July 2023, the Italian decorative paper manufacturer Cartiere di Guarcino started production of PK 2 at its Guarcino factory after a thorough renovation by Toscotec. The forming and pressing parts of the machine are modernized.

