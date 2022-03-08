Deem Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

The leading corporate travel management software maker joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more.

Oakland, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deem, a leading mobile-first business travel management software company, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year’s list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

“This is such an important acknowledgement for our team,” said Deem President David Grace. “We launched our new travel platform, Etta, one year ago, with the thought of including unique-to-our-industry features that make it easier for everyone to travel—like those for accessibility and user experience. We then quickly responded to new conditions with our Travel SafetyCheck feature. And we continue to lead the industry with our latest updates, including a new collaboration with Uber for Business.

“The dedication and passion of our team has allowed Deem to be both proactive and reactive during an immensely challenging time for travel,” Grace continued. “I couldn’t be prouder of our product and, more importantly, our people.”

Deem launched the Etta business travel management software at its first Miles Ahead virtual conference in February 2021. This mobile-first software enables business travelers to book and manage all parts of their trips, including flights, hotels, and car rentals. Not all corporate travel technology offers this functionality: A 2021 GBTA survey revealed almost 17% of mobile booking tools don’t allow hotel booking, nearly 20% don’t have flight booking, and nearly 27% don’t offer car rental booking. Etta for mobile includes accessibility features that meet the AA level guidelines provided by the Worldwide Web Consortium.

As Deem realized the scale of COVID-19, it became critical to provide a way for travelers to get the safety information they needed if they had to continue traveling. The now award-winning Travel SafetyCheck feature was released soon after Etta launched, to help travelers stay safer and remove from travel managers the burden of keeping up with rapid changes. SafetyCheck was also designed to assist above and beyond the pandemic, offering safety score guidelines for hotel neighborhoods based on specific criteria including nighttime, LGBT+, and women’s safety, basic freedoms, access to medical care and other factors.

More recently, Deem has announced its integration with Uber for Business, to help streamline travelers’ booking process and provide greater insight for travel managers into travelers’ mobility needs. This first-of-its-kind feature in corporate travel technology reminds travelers of upcoming trips and provides a way to schedule or book an Uber ride within the Etta app, where the rest of the trip details are contained. Uber for Business with Etta helps travelers plan to get to the airport with the convenience of one-app scheduling and delivers to travel managers more detail about their travelers’ spending on mobility.

Deem continues to both upgrade and create new functionality that will help travelers and companies achieve their business goals. New features are expected to be announced later in 2022.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

ABOUT DEEM

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its award-winning, mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management software, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

