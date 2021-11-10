Deep Down, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater energy production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will host an investor conference call to review its third quarter 2021 results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (details below). Deep Down will release its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 following the market close.

Call Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-303-6187 Toll/International: 1-678-894-3073 Passcode: 3198554 Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ipegzqmk

A replay will be available through December 10, 2021 on Deep Down’s website, www.deepdowninc.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world’s energy and offshore industries. Deep Down provides innovative solutions to complex customer challenges presented between the production facility and the energy source. Deep Down’s core services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, and related services. Additionally, Deep Down’s highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Trevor Ashurst

ir@deepdowninc.com

281-862-2201