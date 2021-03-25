Deep Down, Inc. Announces Timing of Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will host an investor conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (details below). Deep Down will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 following the market close.

Call Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-303-6187
  Toll/International: 1-678-894-3073
  Passcode: 8447296
   
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pgyd69an

A replay will be available through April 7, 2021 on Deep Down’s website, www.deepdowninc.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)
Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down’s proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:
Trevor Ashurst
[email protected]
281-862-2201

