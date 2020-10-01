Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. President and CEO Discusses Recent News and Company Moves in a New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

Breaking News
In addition, Spencer discusses all of the potential acquisition candidates currently being vetted, including an update on the Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Amwaste, Inc., a commercial waste and debris disposal services company serving the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR), a sustainable waste and recycle management services company for commercial customers, President and CEO Lloyd Spencer, who discusses the progress and the process in bringing their acquisition candidates from the due diligence phase all the way to a Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement.

In the interview, Mr. Spencer outlined the process of signing an engagement letter with an investment banking partner, identifying, and signing letters of intent with acquisition candidates, and reaching closure with both accredited investors and the companies being acquired.

Mr. Spencer added, “We believe we have created a highly valuable pipeline of candidates we hope to advance towards the closing process in the coming weeks and months. We have found several profitable companies delivering innovative waste and recycle management services to commercial customers that meet our criteria and are looking to be acquired. The ultimate goal is to bring in accretive acquisitions all to the benefit of the DGWR shareholder.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/10-1-20-smallcapvoice-with-deep-green-waste-dgwr/.

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGWR) is reestablishing itself as an innovative waste and recycling company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized marketing firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:
Lloyd Spencer, President
Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.
13110 NE 177th Place, #293
Woodinville, WA 98072
Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN
Email: [email protected]

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
[email protected]

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

