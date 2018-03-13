Deep Hyperthermia Device Market – Global Future | Emerging Growth Prospects by 2025

Breaking News
NEW YORK, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deep hyperthermia is a treatment method in which certain tumors deep in the pelvic or abdominal regions of the body are destroyed with the help of heat in combination with radiation therapy or chemotherapy. Deep hyperthermia selectively damages cancer cells without damaging normal cells. Instruments were developed to introduce high temperatures deep in the body to areas of malignant tumours. Current hyperthermia equipment uses radio waves to introduce heat deep in the body into the tumorous areas. Since damage to the cancer cells appears at 42 degrees centigrade, hyperthermia devices use heat between 42 and 56 degrees for the cancer-killing effect.

Profshare Market Research launches in detail study of segments, market drivers, constraints, regional analysis, trends and forecast on Deep Hyperthermia Device Market

The market is expected to show constant growth between 2017-2025. The study covers detail analysis, growth and forecast of Deep Hyperthermia Device Market. The report includes market analysis on regional level. The study covers historical data analysis from 2012 to 2016 and market forecast for 2017 to 2025 based on revenue generated.

In competition analysis report covers key player’s basic information, product category, Sales (Volume), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%). The competitive landscape in the report offers detailed profiles of the key players in Deep Hyperthermia Device Market. Report also covers financial overview, market strategies, new product analysis and marketing trends. Precise Competitive analysis helps businesses to build new product strategies. The study includes market value in terms of revenue in billion USD for years 2012-25 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in % for from 2017-25.

Deep Hyperthermia Device Market: End User/ Applications Analysis

  • Clinic
  • Hospital

Deep Hyperthermia Device Market : Competitive Analysis

  • Pyrexar Medical
  • Celsius
  • Oncotherm
  • Andromedic
  • Vinita
  • Perseon
  • Nanjing Greathope
  • Shanghai Huayuan
  • OrienTech
  • Xianke Medical Equipment
  • BoHua Medical
  • Jilin Orestep Medical Equipment
  • Hunan Huayuan Medical Devic
  • Hunan Unimed
  • Nova Company 

Deep Hyperthermia Device Market report delivers comprehensive analysis of:

  • Market Forecast for 2017-25
  • Market growth drivers
  • Challenges and Opportunities
  • Emerging and Current market trends
  • Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)
  • Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis
  • End user/application Analysis

