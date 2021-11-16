Deepak Chopra and Alex Elle Partner with Slumberkins to Help Parents and Caregivers Relieve Stress Around the Holidays

‘The Gift is You’ Collaboration Includes Free Guided Meditations to Encourage Self-Care and an Opportunity to Gift Books to Children in Hospital Care Nationwide

Dr. Deepak Chopra and Alex Elle Partner With Slumberkins to Provide Free Meditations Through the Holidays Chopra and Elle have partnered with Slumberkins to offer parents and caregivers free guided meditations and help relieve stress this holiday season. The holidays can be overwhelming. But by prioritizing your own needs and taking a moment of self-care, you are able to be more joyful and present with your family. The mediations are available now at slumberkins.com/thegiftisyou.

Prioritizing Your Own Self-Care This Season Supports Other Families Across the Country For every share of The Gift is You campaign on social media, Slumberkins will donate a set of books to Children’s Hospitals across the country. By prioritizing your own self-care and taking a moment to yourself, you help Slumberkins meet their goal of donating $100,000 worth of early emotional learning tools to children in care.

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Slumberkins , a leading children’s brand providing tools to raise caring, confident and resilient children, today announces a collaboration with Dr. Deepak Chopra and Alex Elle , two of the country’s most renowned leaders and pioneers in mindfulness, meditation and breathwork. The collaboration was created to support positive mental health and self-care for parents and caregivers through the busy holiday season.

The Gift is You offers a reminder to all parents and caregivers that you and your presence are the most important gifts you can give this season. The holidays bring so much opportunity for fun and festive joy, but can also feel hectic and overwhelming. By partnering together, Slumberkins, Chopra and Elle hope to provide the tools and encouragement for everyone to notice their needs and practice self-care.

Dr. Deepak Chopra and Alex Elle are gifting free guided meditations through The Gift is You campaign to help everyone practice presence and further develop the key social-emotional skills Slumberkins supports through their books and creatures. Named “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century” by TIME magazine, author of more than 90 books, and the world’s foremost expert in meditation, well-being and stress-free and joyful living, Dr. Chopra is glad to offer the meditations to parents during a typically stressful time of year.

“Prioritizing meditation and moments of silence throughout the holiday season will allow you to become centered again and get back into balance,” said Dr. Deepak Chopra. “We all have the gift to create our own reality, to create an abundant reality full of love, joy and well being. I’m grateful to partner with Slumberkins on these guided meditations which will help parents set their intentions for each day, and for the season, allowing us to create experiences that spark connection and are emotionally fulfilling.”

The seven-minute meditations will be available beginning November 16, 2021 at slumberkins.com/thegiftisyou .

By supporting your own mental health, taking time to recharge and focus on being present for yourself and your family, it becomes easier to let go of the stress and anxiety that often surround the holidays.

“Slumberkins is changing how we look at mental health beginning at childhood through to adulthood. In my own work, I’ve seen how using affirmations and mindfulness to tap into kindness, calm, and clarity is necessary can be life-changing,” shared Alexandra Elle, author and certified breathwork coach. “I’m honored to partner with Slumberkins to create meditations that support the whole self—mind, body, and spirit.”

In addition to providing the gift of self-care, the collaboration will also support the donation of early emotional learning gifts to Children’s Hospitals across the United States. For every share of the meditations on social media, a set of books will be donated. Slumberkins has a goal of donating $100,000 in books to children in hospital care nationwide. By prioritizing your self-care, you are able to share a gift with children and families across the country. To join the gifting and help meet the goal, tag @slumberkins in a post on social media with the hashtag #TheGiftisYou.

To enjoy the free guided meditations from Dr. Deepak Chopra and Alex Elle and learn more about supporting donations to children’s hospitals, go to slumberkins.com/thegiftisyou .

ABOUT DR. DEEPAK CHOPRA

DEEPAK CHOPRA MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is an Adjunct Professor of Urology at Mount Sinai, Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Central Florida, Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is the author of over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and his 91st book, Total Meditation (Harmony Books) helps to achieve new dimensions of stress-free living and joyful living. Chopra has also released several podcasts including Now for Tomorrow (Religion of Sports), Infinite Potential (Cadence13) and Daily Breath (Cadence13), a Webby Award winner. This fall, he will launch the new podcast, Deepak Chopra’s Mind Body Zone: Living Outside the Box on Audible, which will feature thought-provoking conversations with Chopra and influential leaders from around the world. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as “one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century.” Learn more at deepakchopra.com

ABOUT ALEXANDRA ELLE

Alexandra Elle is an author, certified breathwork coach, and writing to heal facilitator living in Maryland with her husband and children.

Writing came into her life by way of therapy and the exploration of healing through journaling. The intention behind Alex’s work is to build community & self-care practices through literature & language.

Quarterly, Alex teaches workshops, online courses, and retreats centered around assisting others in finding their voices through storytelling rooted in truth without shame. Learn more at alexelle.com and follow her on Instagram @alex_elle .

ABOUT SLUMBERKINS

Slumberkins® is a leading educational children’s brand created to promote early emotional learning. Their collections of cuddly creatures and books make the perfect intentional gift, resonating with those looking to take an active role in children’s social development. Founded by two moms and educators, Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard are on a mission to create a more meaningful children’s product line that is easily implemented into daily routines through the use of affirmations. Every creature and story provides digestible therapeutic techniques and normalizes conversations about big feelings.

Started in 2015 and fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and an engaged social media presence, Slumberkins has experienced tremendous growth. The company has been named one of Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies two years in a row, Number 6 on Portland Business Journal’s 2021 Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and winner of both Parents Magazine Best Toy Award and Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award. Slumberkins has signed with the Jim Henson Company to co-produce a television show to bring the characters to life, providing an even greater platform to educate children and families on the importance of social-emotional learning. To learn more, visit www.slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

