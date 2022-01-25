Deepak Gupta Joins EmployBridge Executive Team to Lead M&A

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EmployBridge, a leading provider of technology-enabled, light industrial workforce solutions in the United States, has hired Chief Corporate Development Officer Deepak Gupta to advance M&A capabilities that will support business growth.

“One of our growth strategies is to drive inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions,” said EmployBridge CEO Billy Milam. “Deepak brings deep expertise in corporate development, M&A, strategy, and integration that will help expand our footprint into key markets.”

Milam took the helm of EmployBridge in November 2021 with the acquisition of Hire Dynamics, where he had served as CEO since 2019. During that time, the company doubled in size and won numerous awards for workplace culture and customer satisfaction.

As Chief Corporate Development Officer, Deepak Gupta takes on a newly created role responsible for the full M&A deal life cycle, including sourcing, diligence and structuring.

Gupta’s notable career spans more than 30 years in which he has leveraged his expertise in more than 40 transactions totaling more than $8 billion in value across renewable energy, environmental services, industrial, telecom and retail. He joins EmployBridge from Covanta, a leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, where he served as SVP of corporate strategy and M&A from 2006 – 2021.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin, and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America’s largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 365 offices in 48 states. In 2020, EmployBridge provided more than 130 million work hours to 11,000 customers, generating more than $2.9 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America’s supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm’s Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 28,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. EmployBridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.employbridge.com.

