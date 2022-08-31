Deepening the Commitment to Lowering Rising Healthcare Administrative Costs and Burdens, Signature Performance Acquires Atwater Solutions, LLC

Breaking News
OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Signature Performance is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atwater Solutions, LLC based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The driver of bringing these two distinguished organizations together is to serve the healthcare industry in a bigger way. Currently, Atwater Solutions represents several highly respected healthcare providers throughout the United States, specializing in healthcare technology consulting. Atwater Solutions provides an exceptional level of talent, expertise, and proven outcomes. This union offers a strengthened commitment to the healthcare industry when coupled with Signature’s widely acclaimed healthcare administrative capabilities that serve payers and providers. Both firms are laser focused on providing quality services, and an uncommon dedication to providing outstanding administrative technology, consultancy, and operational execution solutions and services.

Atwater Solutions partners, Marty Carlin and Kurt Wolter shared, “We are excited to join Signature Performance, our shared vision, focus on client success, and commitment to our consultant associates are a few of the many reasons we knew we found the right fit. We look forward to growing and serving the healthcare industry together for years to come.”

The healthcare system in the United States is arguably among the most advanced in the world. However, administrative challenges are complicated, complex, and deeply woven into our healthcare system, resulting in some of the highest healthcare administrative costs and burdens in the world. Leaving providers and patients frustrated, burdened, and burnt out.

Signature Performance and Atwater Solutions, believe the United States can do better, and we want to bend the curve of rising administrative costs and burdens in the United States. Together, we aim to be the foremost healthcare administrative services company in the industry, successfully driving these costs down while improving the quality, access, patient experience, provider satisfaction, and reducing the cost of care.

“The decision to acquire Atwater Solution is guided by the mission that drives us: lowering healthcare administrative costs and burdens. We are committed to making greater strides by facing these challenges head-on to transform healthcare in the United States. To help with this transformational work, it will take the industry’s best, and we are grateful to have Atwater Solutions joining us on our relentless pursuit. With Atwater Solutions becoming a Signature Performance entity, we will further our ability to lead the industry in attracting and retaining premier talent to bring unparalleled outcomes to our Associates, clients, and the healthcare industry,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Fredrickson.

About Signature Performance

Signature Performance (Signature) is a leading provider of healthcare administrative solutions and services. Since our inception in 2004, our foremost solutions and services are utilized by many of the country’s most respected providers, payers, and health IT organizations. Administrative expenses and burdens constitute as much as 40% of the total cost of US healthcare. Signature’s 1,100 associates are motivated by our vision to bend the curve of rising healthcare administrative costs. We assist payers and providers in both the public and private sectors by lowering cost ratios, growing revenue, and realizing optimized cash flow. In turn, we promote the achievement of improving patient outcomes, patient experience, and provider satisfaction while reducing overall costs and burdens in healthcare. Signature Performance is privately held and based out of Omaha, Nebraska.

