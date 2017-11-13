Defecting North Korean soldier in critical condition, U.N. investigating

SEOUL (Reuters) – A North Korean soldier shot while defecting to the South on has undergone several surgical procedures and is in a critical condition, South Korea’s government and military said on Tuesday, with doctors expecting to save him.
