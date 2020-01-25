Defense at Senate trial says ousting Trump would be ‘massive interference’ in election

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats’ efforts to remove the president from office would set a “very, very dangerous” precedent in an election year.
