Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats’ efforts to remove the president from office would set a “very, very dangerous” precedent in an election year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Defense at Senate trial says removing Trump would be ‘very dangerous’ - January 25, 2020
- ‘Absolutely nothing wrong’: Quotes from the fifth day of Trump’s impeachment trial - January 25, 2020
- Malaysia confirms fourth case of coronavirus infection - January 25, 2020