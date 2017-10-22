CLARK FREEPORT ZONE, Philippines (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would talk with Asian allies about North Korea and the crisis caused by Pyongyang’s “reckless” provocations, as he kicked off a week-long trip to the region on Monday to meet defense chiefs in the Philippines.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Defense chief Mattis in Asia, will discuss North Korea crisis with allies - October 22, 2017
- Abe to push reform of Japan’s pacifist constitution after election win - October 22, 2017
- Top Senate Republican, White House, aim for tax bill by year-end - October 22, 2017