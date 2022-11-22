DLA delivers a taste of home to warfighters worldwide Airman 1st Class Shyla Hudson, services specialist, 127th Force Support Squadron, prepares Thanksgiving style menu for members of the 127th Wing at the dining facility at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Nov. 5, 2022. This year, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support sent more than 41,000 370,000 pounds of beef and about 24,000 pounds of ham to our military service men and women stationed around the world to enjoy during their traditional Thanksgiving meal. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Samara Taylor)

DLA delivers a taste of home to warfighters worldwide U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brian Munson, Holloman 5/6 Council president, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Jepsen, 49th CES HVAC apprentice, prepares a turkey for a Thanksgiving meal for dorm residents at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 17, 2022. This year, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support sent more than 9,100 whole turkeys and 41,745 pounds of roasted turkeys to locations around the world for troops to enjoy for Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

Philadelphia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thanks to early forecasting and projections from the military services, the Defense Logistics Agency has helped ensure over 370,000 pounds of food have been delivered or are projected to arrive by Thanksgiving eve this year.

The Subsistence supply chain team at DLA Troop Support typically begins the process by obtaining customer forecasts for their orders in the spring, ensuring warfighters around the world have an opportunity to taste the flavors of traditional holiday meals during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We call it our ‘top 40,’ the top 40 Thanksgiving items that are ordered,” Navy Capt. Tim Griffin, Subsistence supply chain director said.

“We receive order forecasts from the services in the March timeframe and relay that information to all of our vendors around the globe and they begin ordering products to support the meal. Over the next several months we track delivery of products to the vendors’ warehouses. We then take it a step further by tracking every single DoD order is placed and delivered just prior to Thanksgiving,” he said.

Working far in advance allows the Subsistence supply chain offices the flexibility to deliver reliable solutions even in the event of adjusting for emerging warfighter needs.

This year, service members around the world received an estimated:

9,155 whole turkeys

41,745 pounds of roasted turkeys

41,043 pounds of beef

23,979 pounds of ham

17,884 pounds of shrimp

9,009 pounds of sweet potatoes

85,971 pounds of pies and cakes

2,274 gallons of eggnog

And many other holiday treats

DLA Troop Support supplies America’s armed forces with over $19 billion annually of food, uniforms, protective equipment, medicine, medical supplies, construction and equipment.

As the nation’s combat logistics support agency, the Defense Logistics Agency has been managing the global supply chain – from raw materials to end user disposition – for the U.S. military around the world for 60 years. Today, DLA also leverages our unique capabilities to support the growing Whole-of-Government mission with other federal, state and local agencies and partner and allied nations. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil, www.facebook.com/dla.mil, twitter.com/DLAMIL or www.linkedin.com/company/defense-logistics-agency.

Attachments

DLA delivers a taste of home to warfighters worldwide

DLA delivers a taste of home to warfighters worldwide

CONTACT: Michelle McCaskill Defense Logistics Agency 703-767-5280 michelle.mccaskill@dla.mil