Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he’s confident in the U.S. military’s leadership to address safety issues related to its aviation programs following a series of deadly helicopter crashes, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Remarks by the Department of Defense came on the same day the National Guard issued an aviation safety stand down of all Army National Guard helicopter units following two separate helicopter crashes in Mississippi and Utah that killed two soldiers and injur
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- KJP says Biden has no plans to announce executive order during border visit: ‘You need a legislative solution’ - February 27, 2024
- Presidential candidates, activists praise ‘sacrifice’ of US airman who burned himself alive to protest Israel - February 27, 2024
- McConnell says Senate trial for Mayorkas impeachment is the ‘best way forward’ - February 27, 2024