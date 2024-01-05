Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is recovering after complications following elective surgery, which he had on Monday, the Pentagon said.
“On the evening of January 1, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for complications following a recent elective medical procedure,” Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder Pentagon said.
“He is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties tod
