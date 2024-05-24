Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will undergo a nonsurgical procedure Friday evening at Walter Reed Medical Center as a follow-up for a bladder issue he had earlier this year, the Pentagon said in a release.
The procedure is unrelated to his cancer diagnosis.
The Pentagon said the White House and Congress have been notified, and that Austin will be temporarily unable to perform his duties during the procedure.
As a result, “Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo nonsurgical procedure, Deputy Kathleen Hicks will assume control - May 24, 2024
- lllegal immigrants tired of waiting for Border Patrol agents get away using ride-hailing app - May 24, 2024
- Clarence Thomas takes aim at ‘judicial power’ in landmark Brown v Board of Education decision - May 24, 2024