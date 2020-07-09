Deferred Compensation News Now Available by Email Subscription

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fulcrum Partners, one of the largest independent executive benefits consultancies in the U.S., announces the availability of Deferred Compensation News on a no-cost, subscription basis. Previously offered only as an online publication, Deferred Compensation News is now available for direct email delivery.

“We have seen incredible growth in our blog following,” said Fulcrum Partners Managing Director & Partner, Andy Hart. “In 2018, we rebranded Deferred Compensation News with a new look and the new name to better reflect the content and our message. We immediately saw a 192 percent increase in readership year-over-year. Of course, we wondered if we could sustain that kind of interest and growth. We are very excited to report that we’ve continued to grow our readership, with a 121 percent increase over the past twelve months.”

G. Scott Cahill, Managing Director & Partner, said, “As we’ve seen interest in our publication grow, we’ve increased our publishing schedule. Most weeks, we release two and sometimes three updates. Our schedule is not locked-in, however, because we remain committed to publishing only when there is genuinely news of interest to our marketplace.”

Among the most popular topics published recently on Deferred Compensation News have been all content related to COVID-19 and furloughs, layoffs, IRC Section 409A, and other aspects of deferred compensation. (See: IRC Section 409A v. COVID-19; PPP Loan Forgiveness Calculation; Safe Harbor for Retirement Plans: Electronic Disclosure Approved; When Executives Fail to Meet Company Stock Ownership Guidelines.)

ESG investing (environment, social and governance) and human capital also have been widely read subjects. (Read: What Does ESG Stand For? What Does ESG Mean for Business and Investors?; Mandated ESG Disclosure in Proxy Statements Appears to be Only a Matter of Time.)

Deferred Compensation News (officially Deferred Compensation News and Updates) was first published in September 2012 under the name, “Fulcrum Partners News”. The goal of the publication is to provide timely and reliable information on deferred compensation, executive pay and benefit plans. The publication includes content written inhouse and content from select subject matter authorities. Articles frequently drill down on the complex topics of 409A nonqualified deferred compensation; employee reward and retention; institutional COLI, BOLI and ICOLI; tax- and cost-efficient non-COLI funding strategies; low-cost tax managed non-COLI asset/liability designs; succession planning and timely issues of the changing economy, work force and tax code.

Fulcrum Partners is one of the nation’s leading independent executive benefits consultancies. You can read Deferred Compensation News and Updates at www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/news or subscribe to get all updates upon publication (www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/subscribe/). There is no cost to subscribe and Fulcrum Partners never shares personal information without express permission.

About Fulcrum Partners LLC:

Fulcrum Partners ( fulcrumpartnersllc.com ) is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C. Fulcrum Partners is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. Learn more about the Fulcrum Partners Team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team/ .

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC . Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and BDO Alliance USA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from Fulcrum Partners and CapAcuity, LLC.

