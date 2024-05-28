URAX seeks 2X the daily performance of uranium mining and nuclear related stocks

URAX The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Uranium ETF URAX seeks 2X the daily performance of uranium mining and nuclear related stocks.

MIAMI, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Defiance, a leading provider of ETFs, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking leveraged ETF – the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long Uranium ETF – marking a significant advancement in the investment landscape for tactical traders.

We believe the unveiling of URAX represents a pivotal moment in the realm of commodities trading. With a relentless focus on innovation, Defiance is revolutionizing the sector by offering investors unparalleled opportunities to potentially capitalize on the transformative power of nuclear energy.

URAX is poised to capitalize on a potential global shift towards nuclear power as a clean, reliable, and efficient energy source. With increasing demand for uranium- driven by the expansion of nuclear power generation worldwide and growing recognition of its role in combating climate change, URAX provides traders with leveraged exposure to this burgeoning market.

Commenting on the launch, Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Executive Officer at Defiance ETFs, stated, “We are thrilled to introduce URAX, the first leveraged ETF in uranium. This ETF reflects our commitment to providing investors with innovative opportunities to capitalize on emerging trends and disruptive technologies. With URAX, traders can now leverage the potential of nuclear energy.”

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance stands as a leading ETF issuer dedicated to income and thematic investing.

Our suite of first-mover leveraged & thematic ETFs empowers investors to express targeted views on disruptive innovations, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing, while our actively managed options ETFs are designed to seek high income with lower volatility.

Important Disclosures

The fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to two times (200%) the share price performance of an underlying exchange-traded fund (an “Underlying Security”). The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund is very different from most mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The Fund’s investment adviser will not attempt to position a Fund’s portfolio to ensure that the Fund does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, if an Underlying Security’s share price referenced by a Fund decreases by more than 50% on a given trading day, the corresponding Fund’s investors could lose all of their money.

The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. High ratings does not assure favorable performance.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of the Index. THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH, NOR ENDORSED BY, THE INDEX.

The Daily Target 2X Long Uranium ETF (the “Fund”) seeks daily leveraged investment results of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE Arca: URA) (the “Underlying Security” or “URA”). Because the Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results, it is very different from most other exchange-traded funds. It is also riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage.

Underlying Security Risk. The underlying security is subject to many risks that can negatively impact the Fund. Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund. Leverage Risk. Leverage may increase the risk of loss and cause fluctuations in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio to have disproportionately large effects or cause the NAV of the Fund generally to decline faster than it would otherwise. Derivatives Risk. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks. Foreign and Emerging Markets Risks. Investments in foreign securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Investing in emerging markets involves different and greater risks, as these countries are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets. Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from the Fund performance, before fees and expenses. Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole. New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Commissions may be charged on trades.

URAX is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb2161b8-18df-48e3-8e9e-45a545f66e95

CONTACT: CONTACT: David Hanono Defiance ETFs +1 833-333-9383