Defibrillator Market To Reach USD 12.67 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Defibrillator Market Size – USD 9.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.4%, Defibrillator Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced technological progressions

New York, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Factors contributing to the growth of the defibrillator market share are; increase in implementation of technologically advanced defibrillators, upward demand for superiority medical care and cardiovascular. Moreover, an increase in number of training & awareness programs worldwide are likely to fuel the market demand and growth of the industry

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global defibrillator market size was valued at USD 9.67 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12.67 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest. Defibrillation is a technique used in emergency medicine to terminate ventricular fibrillation or pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These products in the global defibrillator market include external, transvenous, or implanted depending on the type of device used or needed. Each type of device works by checking for arrhythmias, or irregular heart rhythms. Moreover, main reasons for defibrillator market to flourish is growing prevalence of cardiac arrests and other cardiovascular complications predominantly irregular heartbeats. Sanctions for the usage of automated external defibrillators at public places by various cardiology and medical societies has helped rapidly increased the adoption rate in developed economies. This trend is likely to continue over the forecast period, thereby providing stellar opportunities to the players involved in the global defibrillator market.

Huge investments by private players, technological progressions and increase in the occurrence of cardiac disorders due to change in lifestyle are some of the market drivers of the global defibrillator market. It is also probable that growth in the market for wearable cardioverter defibrillator is used by patients as a provisional substitute or to bridge to a long-term implantable cardioverter defibrillator establishment.

Further key findings from the report suggest

To stop or reduce these sudden and untimely deaths, defibrillator is used to improve the chances of survival. Nearly, 350,000 Americans die from heart disease. Most of these deaths occur with little or no warning, from a syndrome called sudden cardiac arrest

To avoid such life threatening, defibrillators are play a very crucial role. It is suggested that, each delayed minute of defibrillation reduces chances of survival by 10.0%

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator held for the largest market share of approximately 51.1% in the defibrillator market. The scope of these devices has increased due to the integration of other technologies, such as pacemakers, with defibrillators

High level of technological advancements and research in the region helped North America to hold largest share of 38.4% in the year 2018 thus, flourishing the growth of the global defibrillator market

The survival rate outside of a hospital setting is approximately, barely, 1% to 5%, but the chance of survival increases considerably if they can be immediately treated with an AED

Hospitals have a substantial contribution to the growth of implantable and external defibrillators as implantable defibrillators are accessible mostly in the hospitals. Therefore, hospitals accounted for the largest segment in the defibrillator market with a market share of 53.8%

Key market players include in the global defibrillator marker include- Medtronic, Jude Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova, Koninklijke Philips, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science, Physio-Control, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech, HeartSine Technologies, Progetti Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co, and Schiller AG

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Global Defibrillator market analysis on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Global Defibrillator Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

S-ICD

T-ICD CRT-D Single Chamber Dual Chamber

External Defibrillator (ED) Manual Automated Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator



Global Defibrillator Market, by End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Prehospital

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home Healthcare

Global Defibrillator Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

