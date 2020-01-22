DEFINED CONTRIBUTION INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION (DCIIA) ELECTS 2020-2021 EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at its annual Member Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., members of the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA) elected the organization’s Executive Committee for the 2020-2021 term.

DCIIA member organizations include investment managers, consultants and advisors, law firms, recordkeepers, insurance companies, plan sponsors and others committed to the best interests of plan participants. DCIIA’s Executive Committee is the governing board and primary advisory body for the organization.

“We rely on the guidance of our Executive Committee for DCIIA’s strategic direction and leadership of our standing committees, and we very much appreciate these members who volunteer their time and energy to serve in a leadership role,” said Lew Minsky, DCIIA president and CEO. “While representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives, our members are united around our mission of enhancing retirement security for America’s workers.”

DCIIA members serving on the Executive Committee are:

Name Firm Position David Musto Ascensus Immediate Past Chair* Mary Beth

Glotzbach Franklin Templeton Chair* Chris Lyon Rocaton Vice Chair* Michael Raso PineBridge Investments Treasurer* Erin Donnelly Bank of America Diversity & Inclusion Committee Chair Michael Andeberhan MSCI Diversity & Inclusion Committee Vice Chair Jessica Sclafani MFS Investment Management Editorial Review Board Chair James Martielli Vanguard Global Committee Chair Kristin O’Donnell Wellington Management Global Committee Vice Chair Bill Ryan Aon Investment Policy & Design Committee Chair Steve Ferber PIMCO Investment Policy & Design Committee Co-Vice Chair Michelle Rappa Neuberger Berman Investment Policy & Design Committee Co-Vice Chair/ESG Subcommittee Chair Rob Austin Alight Solutions Plan Design & Administration Committee Chair Carol Waddell Empower Retirement Plan Design & Administration Committee Vice Chair Melissa Kahn State Street Global Advisors Public Policy Committee Chair Kristen Colvin NEPC Public Policy Committee Vice Chair Elizabeth Heffernan Fidelity Investments Retirement Income Committee Chair Vidya Rajappa American Century Investments Retirement Income Committee Vice Chair Anne Ackerley BlackRock At-Large Member Chris Anast Capital Group At-Large Member David Blanchett Morningstar Investment Management At-Large Member Catherine Collinson Transamerica Institute At-Large Member Michael Davis T. Rowe Price At-Large Member Allegra Heyligers Wells Fargo Asset Management At-Large Member* Kevin Knowles Russell Investments At-Large Member Michael Kreps Groom Law Group At-Large Member Eileen Kwei Artisan Partners At-Large Member* Neil Lloyd Mercer At-Large Member Jamie McAllister Callan At-Large Member Christopher Nikolich AllianceBernstein At-Large Member Mikaylee O’Connor RVK Inc. At-Large Member Johanna Vogel MassMutual Financial Group At-Large Member

Notes: An asterisk (*) denotes additional role as member of DCIIA’s Operating Committee. Marla Kreindler, Counsel, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Lew Minsky, CEO and President, DCIIA are ex-officio members.

About DCIIA

Founded in 2010, the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA) is a non-profit association dedicated to enhancing the retirement security of America’s workers. To do this, DCIIA fosters a dialogue among the leaders of the defined contribution community who are passionate about improving defined contribution outcomes. DCIIA’s diverse group of members include investment managers, consultants and advisors, law firms, record keepers, insurance companies, plan sponsors and other thought leaders who are collectively committed to the best interests of plan participants. For more information, visit: www.dciia.org.

# # #

CONTACT: Karen Witham DCIIA 202-367-1124 [email protected]