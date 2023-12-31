‘It’s hot. It’s just hot’, says Wendy McWhirter Brooks a resident of the remote Western Australian town of Marble BarThere will be no fireworks in Marble Bar as residents of the “hottest town in Australia” sweat through a scorching New Year’s Eve.The mercury in the remote Western Australian towns of Marble Bar and Roebourne were expected to reach 48C on Sunday, with top temperatures expected to stay above 40C for the next six days. Continue reading…

