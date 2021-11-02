Definitive Healthcare adds Asian expert data to Monocl ExpertInsight

Life sciences companies can now access more than 11 million worldwide expert profiles to gain an even deeper understanding of Chinese and Japanese healthcare markets

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced it has integrated a range of extensive Asian data sources into Monocl ExpertInsight to provide a deeper understanding of the Chinese and Japanese healthcare markets. With the implementation of these new data sources, Monocl ExpertInsight now provides comprehensive profiles on more than 11 million experts worldwide.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region presents a significant market opportunity for life sciences and other healthcare companies. Identifying and engaging with medical experts in the region can be a challenge given a significant number of experts in the region only publish and present in their native language, meaning they are frequently excluded from platforms that only encompass the English language.

“The ability to generate deeper insights in APAC has been a top request from our customers, and we are excited to strengthen our global expert platform with these new powerful capabilities for the Chinese and Japanese markets,” said Bjorn Carlsson, President of Monocl and EVP at Definitive Healthcare. “With this release of Monocl ExpertInsight, our customers can now develop deeper, more meaningful relationships and further expand their footprint in the APAC region.”

With this release, Monocl ExpertInsight customers gain access to millions of additional experts in the APAC region to derive new deep insights that inform expert identification and engagement strategies. Local language capabilities are also part of the release. Medical affairs, field medical and life sciences professionals can now:

Enhance strategy and execution tactics by understanding local experience from opinion leaders as well as community leaders

Explore expanded scientific activities with new and enriched Japanese publication information, grant information and millions of articles from Chinese medicine and health publications

Enable a deeper awareness of collaborative networks in both Japan and China to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence

“Definitive Healthcare helps organizations of all types navigate the healthcare market more effectively by providing them with healthcare commercial intelligence to accelerate commercialization,” said Jason Krantz, CEO and founder of Definitive Healthcare. “The new data available in Monocl ExpertInsight improves our ability to help medical affairs and commercial teams at life sciences companies find the experts they need, no matter where in the world those people are.”

