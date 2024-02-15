FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.
A live dial-in will be available at 877-358-7298 (domestic) or +1-848-488-9244 (international). Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through March 29, 2024 at 800-645-7964 or 757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#.
About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.
Media Contact:
Bethany Swackhamer
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
[email protected]
646-277-1251
Source: Definitive Healthcare Corp.
