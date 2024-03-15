FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH ), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s Middle Market Leaders for 2024, a ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts. This marks the second year in a row that Definitive Healthcare has won this award.

The Boston Business Journal selects the Middle Market Leaders using a weighted index score based on revenue growth from 2020 to 2022. For a company to qualify, it must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion from 2020 to 2022.

From 2020 to 2022, Definitive Healthcare’s total revenue grew from $118.3 million to $222.7 million. At the end of the financial year 2022, the company exited with a 34% year-over-year increase.

“We’re honored to receive the Middle Market Leader recognition from the Boston Business Journal. It’s a reflection of the real-world value we create for our clients every day, thanks to the hard work of our outstanding team,” said Jason Krantz, founder, executive chairman, and interim CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Our robust Atlas Dataset has empowered thousands of customers to navigate the complex healthcare market with clarity and confidence. As the foundation for our healthcare commercial intelligence, the Atlas Dataset has been instrumental to our financial growth, but more importantly, it has empowered our clients to achieve their commercial goals.”

This latest honor follows a Silver Stevie Award® in the category of Employer of the Year – Health Products and Services. Definitive Healthcare has also been recognized as a top place to work by the Boston Globe , Built In, and Energage.

