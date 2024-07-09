DH View Suite gives sales and marketing teams instant access to critical intelligence right from their mobile devices

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), a leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the launch of a redesigned mobile app for its popular View Suite platform. The new DH View Suite mobile app provides sales and marketing professionals with on-demand access to vital data and intelligence, maximizing their efficiency and success in the field.

“In today’s healthcare sales environment, access to on-demand information is the ultimate competitive advantage,” said Leah Shea, VP of Product at Definitive Healthcare. “The DH View Suite mobile app gives our customers the power to transform every moment into a productive opportunity, enabling them to be more prepared for meetings, capitalize on conference interactions, and ultimately allowing them to drive more revenue.”

DH View Suite provides sales and marketing teams with access to key information on healthcare professionals and organizations. Users can review details about executives, relevant news, and affiliations alongside metrics on clinical performance, finances, quality, and installed technologies. DH View Suite enables teams to:

Perform quick searches on the go and easily find facility or provider profiles

Access high-level profile information and brush up on critical metrics at a glance

Stay updated with the latest news and intelligence articles about facilities or organizations

The DH View Suite mobile app ensures sales representatives have the critical information they need at their fingertips, giving them access to target accounts while on the move. This allows for quick preparations for client visits and ensures productive meetings during industry tradeshows and conferences. With immediate access to insights, sales and marketing teams are better positioned to succeed in today’s competitive healthcare market.

The DH View Suite mobile app complements the View Suite platform, providing a seamless user experience across devices. It’s available for download in the U.S. on Apple and Android devices at no additional cost to existing View Suite customers.

For more information about DH View Suite, visit definitivehc.com.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

