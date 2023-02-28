FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, will present at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference.
The Definitive Healthcare presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.
About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.
Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251
Media Contact:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com
