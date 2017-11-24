Deflamo AB: Interim report January-September 2017
This report is only published in Swedish.
For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Westin, CEO, Deflamo AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0)70 418 49 59
E-mail: [email protected]
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e89e950-e9b1-4b7c-99a6-c863d6168539
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Hackathon at LeasePlan Digital - November 24, 2017
- Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in TCM Group A/S’ shares - November 24, 2017
- TCM Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement - November 24, 2017