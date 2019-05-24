Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

U.S. President Donald Trump, declaring a national emergency because of tensions with Iran, swept aside objections from Congress on Friday to complete the sale of over $8 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Groups sue over Alabama abortion law; judge blocks Mississippi ban - May 24, 2019
- Soccer: Holders U.S. shrug off weight of World Cup expectations - May 24, 2019
- Musk’s SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months: filings - May 24, 2019