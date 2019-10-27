Defying crackdown, hundreds of Iraqis protest for third day

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters remained in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.
