Breaking News
Home / Top News / DeGen Medical Announces First Minimally Invasive Case with Dr. Peter Derman at Texas Back Institute

DeGen Medical Announces First Minimally Invasive Case with Dr. Peter Derman at Texas Back Institute

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Florence, SC, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DeGen Medical, Inc. an innovator in the design and manufacturing of spinal implant technology announced that Dr. Peter Derman became the first surgeon to implant the E3 MIS pedicle screw system at Texas Back Institute (TBI). The minimally invasive procedure was recently performed at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano, Texas. Texas Back Institute is one of the largest freestanding multidisciplinary academic spine centers in the world.  

“Minimally invasive spine surgery accomplishes the same goals as traditional spine surgery via smaller incisions and is friendlier to the soft tissues that help support the spine,” said Dr. Peter Derman. “As a result, patients typically experience less pain, shorter hospital stays, and a quicker recovery. The E3 MIS pedicle screw system is well suited for such minimally invasive techniques. It features a number of design elements that allow for efficient placement of posterior instrumentation via truly percutaneous means. These include an extremely low-profile screw tower and rod passing device as well as a counter torque that engages within rather than on the outside of the towers.”   

About DeGen Medical

DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical-device development company dedicated to providing surgeons with innovative products engineered to improve quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders. World-class implants, coupled with intuitively designed instrumentation, provide a complete package to promote superior surgical outcomes. Our passion to advance spine-care solutions is driven by clinical insights, sound research, and science-based design. DeGen Medical maintains the highest quality standards to provide reliable products and safeguard patient health.

About Peter Derman, MD, MBA

Dr. Peter Derman, a minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgeon at Texas Back Institute, graduated with honors from Stanford University, where he majored in Biological Sciences. He received his medical degree from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and concurrently obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business. Dr. Derman completed his residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and underwent further fellowship training in spine surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. Outside of his clinical practice, Dr. Derman conducts research to better medicine for future generations.  

Attachment

  • E3 Bone 2 
CONTACT: Jessica McCracken
DeGen Medical, Inc.
877-240-7838
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.