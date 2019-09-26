DeGen Medical Receives Clearance of Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System

Florence, SC, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DeGen Medical has received clearance from the FDA for its cervical spine implant, Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System. The Cyclops™ system is an anterior intervertebral fixation device that is designed to aid in stabilizing the cervical spine. The system provides an exceptionally short, low profile plate with hyper-angulated screws which allows for fixed, variable or hybrid constructs.
The Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System offers:
- Plates in levels 1 thru 5 in addition to multiple lengths
- Single level plates come in 1mm increments starting at 8mm
- 2.2mm thin plate could reduce the risk dysphagia
- Bone screws in 4.0mm, 4.25mm, and 4.6mm diameters
- Fixed or variable bone screw choices as well as self-drilling or self-tapping options
The Cyclops™ will be available in Q4 of 2019.
Please come by and visit our booth, #4531, at NASS to learn more.
About DeGen Medical, Inc.
DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical-device development company dedicated to providing surgeons with innovative products engineered to improve quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders. World-class implants, coupled with intuitively-designed instrumentation, provide a complete package to promote superior surgical outcomes. Our passion to advance spine-care solutions is driven by clinical insights, sound research, and science-based design. DeGen Medical maintains the highest quality standards to provide reliable products and safeguard patient health.
