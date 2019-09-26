Breaking News
Home / Top News / DeGen Medical Receives Clearance of Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System

DeGen Medical Receives Clearance of Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Florence, SC, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DeGen Medical has received clearance from the FDA for its cervical spine implant, Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System. The Cyclops™ system is an anterior intervertebral fixation device that is designed to aid in stabilizing the cervical spine. The system provides an exceptionally short, low profile plate with hyper-angulated screws which allows for fixed, variable or hybrid constructs.

The Cyclops™ Anterior Cervical Plate System offers:

  • Plates in levels 1 thru 5 in addition to multiple lengths
  • Single level plates come in 1mm increments starting at 8mm
  • 2.2mm thin plate could reduce the risk dysphagia
  • Bone screws in 4.0mm, 4.25mm, and 4.6mm diameters
  • Fixed or variable bone screw choices as well as self-drilling or self-tapping options

The Cyclops™ will be available in Q4 of 2019.

Please come by and visit our booth, #4531, at NASS to learn more.

About DeGen Medical, Inc.

DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical-device development company dedicated to providing surgeons with innovative products engineered to improve quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders. World-class implants, coupled with intuitively-designed instrumentation, provide a complete package to promote superior surgical outcomes. Our passion to advance spine-care solutions is driven by clinical insights, sound research, and science-based design. DeGen Medical maintains the highest quality standards to provide reliable products and safeguard patient health.

 

For more information, please contact:
Jessica McCracken          
DeGen Medical, Inc.
Phone: 877-240-7838
www.DeGenMedical.com

Attachment

  • 0220-2XXXT3 
CONTACT: Jessica McCracken
DeGen Medical, Inc.
843-407-0538
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.