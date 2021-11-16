DeHub is Launching a Portal to the Metaverse

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DeHub is ready to launch blockchain’s all-in-one decentralized lifestyle and entertainment hub. This metaverse-ready platform provides an integrated ecosystem built around gaming, streaming, browsing, and earning.

Imagine being able to vote on which game or TV series gets renewed or cancelled and on which film gets a sequel. Imagine being able to judge who wins fight night, and which creators should receive funding to fulfil their dreams and propel their careers.

Now imagine viewers getting paid for their engagement and participation. Imagine earning with attention rather than spending with it in the age of the metaverse.

All of this and more is possible via an open-sourced decentralized hub and metaverse portal designed to empower audiences and creators. Watch, game, browse, shop and earn in a shared ecosystem with a mutually beneficial user-owned economy.

Welcome to DeHub.

A sophisticated and unique token economy powers the decentralized hub. This dynamic engine revolves around verifiable and transparent taxes on trading. A 12% transaction fee is disbursed as buybacks (4%), redistributed to all network members (4%), and automatically converted into liquid rewards for wallets to claim (4%).

DeHub’s custom token economy rewards holders with staking, reflections, and fee mining, so no operational or team wallets are permitted to, nor will ever need to liquidate a single token. The ecosystem drivers are precision calibrated to grow the network.

Innovations? With a range of core offerings, this project is changing how viewers engage with a range of digital media and real-world events through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

DeHub gives users the power to choose not only what they watch, but also what is funded, renewed, or cancelled on their soon-to-launch Netflix-style streaming platform.

Partners include Vida, specialists in PPV events that routinely sell millions of tickets. DeHub’s growing community anticipates ground-breaking PPV exclusives that will attract a mainstream audience and grow their network rapidly on each occasion.

Prepare for a revolution as DeHub establishes fast and fair payments for fighters as well as an opportunity for fans to share in the net token revenues. DeHub’s innovating to eradicate MMA’s widely acknowledged judging problem by introducing blockchain-verified audience voting into the process at designated events.

An upcoming Tournetopia mode will enable gamers to compete across any game or platform; a first of its kind and far superior to the limited API access tournament platforms that are currently available.

Above all else, DeHub are pioneering in the NFT gaming space with an AAA battle royal game and a 2D arcade-style fighter game spearheaded by professional MMA fighter and NFT artist Mike Hales. The genesis NFT drop is imminent as the network rapidly approaches 10k holders!

The team is public and proven with top-scoring Certik audits and high-level connections across business, sport, and entertainment.

DeHub’s CTO, Aleksandr Pasevin, also the founder of Hype Experiences, has been making waves in the open-source community for years as a key contributor while proving he is worth his weight in gold with innovative builds, agile updates, and timely bug fixes.

Leading the project since its inception in January 2021 is Malik Jan, owner of the UK FCA regulated and DeFi-focused agency Agenz LTD as well as Puso Group, an SEC-registered development company in the Philippines that recently won a 5G tower contract along with Huawei and other major tech conglomerates.

DeHub will likely challenge the streaming and gaming industry with their owner-economy and decisive empowerment of viewers, artists, athletes, and creators. Above all, this user-centric approach, made possible via blockchain technology, poses a genuine threat to legacy incumbents that will need to adapt if they want to avoid being Blockbustered by DeHub.

About DeHub

DeHub is an entertainment and lifestyle focused blockchain project. From streaming to gaming to moviemaking, DeHub brings a universe of aggregated and original content into a single crypto-backed hub. DeHub is borderless, censorship-resistant and peer-to-peer, providing access to global media for all. DeHub offers viewers and gamers more ways to engage – with each other, with content, and with content-creators – than the passive subscription model of legacy entertainment. DeHub has attracted and secured significant partnerships that will facilitate the production of original content and events, as well as full integration into metaverse architecture.

