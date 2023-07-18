Delving into the Dehumidifier Rental Market: Comprehensive Analysis of 30+ Countries, encompassing the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and other regions

Rockville, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The dehumidifier rental market is estimated to grow from US$ 226.2 million in 2023 to US$ 490.4 million in 2033 at a rate of 6.3% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 224.2 million.

Dehumidifiers are essential for regulating excess humidity, reducing mold formation, and safeguarding property from the growth of undesired microbes. Renting dehumidifiers is a cost-effective alternative, particularly for temporary or seasonal demands, as it allows customers to adjust their requirements in response to changing conditions.

These tools efficiently protect health and property by preventing mold and mildew, safeguarding sensitive goods, lowering allergens, enhancing air quality, and assisting in recovery from floods or water damage.

Furthermore, the rental industry has grown significantly as a result of increased demand for dehumidifiers in the food industry. Rental services are increasingly being used by food storage facilities, grocery stores, restaurants, and other food-related enterprises to regulate humidity and protect the freshness and quality of perishable food items.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for dehumidifier rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

In 2018, the dehumidifier rental market had a valuation of US$ 193.8 million

Historic growth of the German dehumidifier rental market was 5.7% between 2018 to 2022

By end use, medical device manufacturing is estimated to account for a market share of 13.2% in 2023

Refrigerant (compressor) dehumidifiers type is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 131.5 million

“Growing Demand for Dehumidifier from Food Industry is Likely to Drive Dehumidifier Rental Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Rental market participants recognize the importance of competitive pricing in attracting clients. They analyze market rates and set competitive rental pricing that allows them to cover costs and make profits. They make their pricing more appealing by offering variable rental terms, packages, or reductions for long-term rentals.

It is also critical to have a strong online presence through a user-friendly website and online booking platform. Customers browse equipment options, check availability, and book rentals online with rental service providers. Some service providers also accept online payments and provide thorough information on equipment specifications, operating instructions, and safety rules.

Key Companies Profiled

Abberly Property Ltd

Aggreko

Andrews Sykes Group PLC

Carrier

HSS ProService Limited

One Stop Hire Ltd

Rainbow International

Richfords Fire & Flood

United Rentals, Inc.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dehumidifier rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (refrigerant (compressor), low-grain refrigerant (lgr), and desiccant), coverage area (up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,000 – 7,500 sq. ft., 7,500 – 10,000 sq. ft., 10,000 – 20,000 sq. ft., and above 20,000 sq. ft.), application (automotive manufacturing, data centers, cleanrooms & labs, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, paper & pulp production, printing facilities, textile manufacturing, woodworking spaces, metalworking spaces, packaging facility, greenhouse facility, wine storage space, healthcare facility, paints & coating manufacturing, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

