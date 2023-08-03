Dehydrated Potato Market Research Report: Information By Form (Flakes, Powder, Dices, Shreds, and Others), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Food Services and Retail Channel), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032 by MRFR

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Dehydrated Potato Market Research Report Information By Form, By Nature, By Distribution Channel, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”, In 2022, the Dehydrated Potato Market Distribution Channel was estimated to be worth USD 5.8 billion. According to projections, the market for dehydrated potatoes will increase from USD 6.2 billion in 2023 to USD 10.5 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80% throughout the forecast period (2023-2032). The primary market drivers boosting market expansion include expanding applications in the processed food sector and rising demand for foods that are ready to eat.

The increased popularity of convenience foods is a result of the rise in demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food items. Convenience foods can help consumers prepare meals, cook them, and complete their post-meal responsibilities more quickly and easily.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 10.5 Billion CAGR 6.80% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for ready-to-eat products

Key Players

Major key players in the Dehydrated Potato market, including

McCain Foods,

Basic American Foods,

Lamb Weston,

Idahoan Foods,

Pacific Valley Foods,

Augason Farms,

Idaho Supreme Potatoes,

Birkamidon,

Rohstoffhandels GmbH,

J.R. Short Milling,

Rixona B.V.

Market Dynamics

Spending on processed and ready-to-eat food items has increased due to rapid urbanisation and rising gross Household Disposable Income (GHDI) of consumers. Consumption of convenience foods increased as a result of evolving consumer tastes, an improved consumer lifestyle, longer workdays, and the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, there is an increase in demand for these food items. As a result, producers of potato products participate in a variety of business ventures that support market growth. Iscon Balaji Foods, for instance, intended to triple its contract farming activities in Gujarat (India) beginning in May 2022 in order to increase the production of dehydrated flakes and other potato products. The company introduced three new varieties of European potatoes in an effort to satisfy the segment’s rising demand.

The industry has seen tremendous growth as a result of a rise in demand for its uses in baked goods, sauces, soups, and other processed food items. These dried potatoes are advantageous for cooking because of a variety of factors. Dehydrated potato flakes or granules, for instance, work well as a base thickener for creating soups and gravies. These potatoes can be used in place of gluten-containing foods for those who have celiac disease or another ailment related to gluten.

The processed food sector is the key driver of the product’s rising demand because of its longer shelf life and year-round availability. Consumption of processed foods high in nutrition is increasing, which has contributed to the market’s steady growth in recent years.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reports that less than 50% of potatoes are consumed fresh, with the remainder being processed into value-added products including dried potatoes. The growing demand for dehydrated and processed potatoes in the global processed food and beverage industry is predicted to create sizable market potential. driving the market income for dehydrated potatoes.

Part Insights

Form-based segmentation of the dehydrated potato market includes flakes, powder, dices, shreds, and other products. In 2022, the powder category dominated the world market. Potato powder is widely used as a thickening agent in a range of food preparations, such as baked goods, ready-to-eat meals, and other dishes.

Organic and conventional potatoes are included in the segmentation of the dehydrated potato market based on nature. In 2022, the conventional segment dominated the world market. Commercial vendors now provide dried potatoes in their most natural state due to the product’s many uses. It is projected that the conventional category would account for a sizeable percentage of the worldwide market.

Food services and retail channels are included in the segmentation of the dehydrated potato market based on distribution channel. In 2022, the food services sector led the dehydrated potato market. The category of food services includes lodging facilities, dining establishments, fast food outlets, cafeterias, and other businesses.

Regional Analysis

The analysis offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, by region. In 2022, the Asia Pacific Dehydrated Potato Market held a 45.80% share of the market.

Quick potato producers anticipate significant contributions from the region. Chinese and Indian companies are expected to hold the largest market shares in the region. For farmers in hilly areas with poor soil, potatoes are a significant produce that is grown for both a source of income and as a staple food in many countries. Dehydrated potato flakes are utilised as a snack ingredient in commercial mashed potato products, while potato flour is used to bind meat mixtures, thicken gravies, and soups. The increasing use of potato starch as a thickener for sauces and stews and as a binding agent in dough, biscuits, and cake mixes is driving up demand for the product in the region.

In addition, the Indian dehydrated potato market had the Asia-Pacific region’s quickest rate of growth and China’s dehydrated potato market had the greatest market share.

The market for dehydrated potatoes in Europe held a sizable market share in 2022. The U.K. is predicted to overtake other countries due to the growing demand for prepared foods and snacks as well as the growth of the fast-food industry in the region. The rise in the number of working people has fueled the demand for convenience foods and supported the expansion of this sector of the economy. The U.K. Dehydrated Potato Market had the quickest growth in the European region, and the German Dehydrated Potato Market had the greatest market share.

One of the most important business strategies employed by producers in the global dehydrated potato market to serve customers and expand the market sector is local manufacturing to reduce operating costs. Some of the most important benefits to medicine have recently come from the dehydrated potato sector.

