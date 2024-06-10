House Republicans are eyeing this year’s must-pass defense policy bill as a vehicle to combat left-wing Biden administration policies on diversity, LGBTQ representation and gender ideology.
More than 1,300 amendments have been offered to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of fiscal year 2025, annual legislation mapping out the Pentagon’s priorities as well as national security-related measures in the Department of Energy.
Among them are at least 10 proposed amendment
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia Republican convicted in Jan. 6 riot walks out of House primary debate against ex-Trump admin official - June 10, 2024
- Jurors might believe Hunter Biden is guilty and vote to acquit him anyway - June 10, 2024
- Biden admin weighs going around Israel to negotiate release of US hostages directly with Hamas: report - June 10, 2024