Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Additional Synergies and Cost Savings

IRVING, Texas, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Del Frisco’s”) (NASDAQ: DFRG) today announced a reduction in force (“RIF”) that is expected to generate significant pre-tax general and administrative cost savings of approximately $3.0 million in 2019 and $5 million on an annualized run-rate basis. This brings the total expected synergies from the Barteca acquisition and other cost savings to approximately $15 million.

Norman Abdallah, Chief Executive Officer of Del Frisco’s, said, “We have identified additional synergy opportunities to enhance our efficiencies and streamline our teams now that we have moved past our recent development ‘peak’ of 15 restaurant openings in the space of 10 months. We have now opened six of our planned eight restaurant openings for 2019 and, with the Barcelona and bartaco integration nearly complete and new IT systems now in place ahead of our original schedule, we are making necessary adjustments to move forward in a more dynamic way that will not impact our future growth plans. There is no change to our long term disciplined growth target of 10% to 12% new restaurant openings every year, which we are firmly on track to hit in full year 2019.”

Abdallah continued, “Notably, these reductions in G&A provide immediate cost savings and are on top of the more than $10 million in integration benefits that we have previously identified to be realized by 2020 or 2021. A significant majority of these savings will be in place on a run rate basis by the end of 2019.”

Abdallah added, “A reduction in force is a difficult but necessary step and we are committed to treating impacted employees with respect and support through this period of change.”

The RIF will impact all levels of the organization in Del Frisco’s restaurant support center, the field across three of the four brands and our contract support. In total, approximately 12% to 15% of G&A positions will be impacted during Q2 and Q3 of 2019. Customary transition assistance will be provided to affected employees. Del Frisco’s expects to incur total non-recurring restructuring charges of approximately $0.3 million to $0.5 million on a pre-tax basis for severance payments and other termination costs.

With the completion of six of eight planned 2019 openings through the first half of 2019, there is stronger line of sight to full year pre-opening costs and capital expenditure. The Company is lowering its annual outlook for pre-opening costs to $4.5 million to $5.5 million (previous range was $5 million to $7 million). It also expects to be close to the middle of its guidance range of $25 million to $35 million in capital expenditure with improved capital cost management, notably at the Barcelona and bartaco brands.

Abdallah concluded, “With respect to the strategic alternatives review process announced in December 2018, our board of directors continues to work with Piper Jaffrey & Co., our financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, our legal advisor, in a diligent manner.” No assurances can be made that the review will result in any particular outcome.

