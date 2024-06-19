Del Taco grows its Florida presence with modernized design offering an elevated guest experience

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces the opening of its new location at 3209 E Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida. The company-owned location is the sixth Del Taco in Orlando and one of six new Del Taco restaurants opening in the Sunshine state this year.

Unveiling its modernized Fresh Flex restaurant in Orange County, Del Taco showcases its upgraded amenities, including dual drive-thru lanes and order pick-up lockers for hassle-free third party to-go orders. The new location will feature the vibrant and colorful interior décor Del Taco’s Fresh Flex designs are known for. The E Colonial Drive restaurant hours are 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Monday.

“In our 60th anniversary year, we’re proud of our ongoing expansion in Florida, bringing Del Taco’s fresh, craveable food at an unbeatable value to more neighborhoods across the state,” said Tim Linderman, Chief Development Officer at Del Taco. “With the opening of another Del Taco in the Orlando-metro area, we’re thrilled to deepen our connection with the community and look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new guests to our newest location.”

Guests can order from Del Taco’s classic menu, including its wide variety of tacos, Epic Burritos®, quesadillas, beverages, and Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut fries. At Del Taco, each dish is prepared fresh in the restaurant’s working kitchen, using high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, hand-chopped pico de gallo, and fresh house-made guacamole.

That’s not all! Del Taco fans visiting the new location can also enjoy the return of Del Taco’s beef birria menu. Braised for hours with traditional spices and chile peppers, the savory birria-style shredded beef is back and available in tacos, quesadillas, ramen, and the NEW Grilled Combo Burrito – all served with Del’s flavorful consumé broth – for a limited time.

For those interested in joining the E Colonial Drive Del Taco team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Maddie Bell Allison [email protected] (310) 496-4464