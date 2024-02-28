Leading Mexican chain brings Fresh Flex design and an elevated brand experience to the Opelika area

OPELIKA, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced today the opening of its new Fresh Flex location at 3065 Pepperell Parkway. The new location marks the third restaurant for franchisee and Alabama native Clay Gullatt. The restaurant features the brand’s bold, modern design that optimizes operational efficiencies and improves the guest experience. It is also one of the first openings of the company’s 60th anniversary year.

Del Taco’s Fresh Flex restaurant features bold color palettes and modernized design, including innovative layout additions like double drive-thru lanes and third-party pick-up stations for orders placed via the Del Taco mobile app and food delivery providers, allowing guests and delivery drivers to skip the line. The 3065 Pepperell Parkway location will serve Del Taco’s signature Mexican and American favorites from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Del Taco is a brand I knew and loved growing up here in Alabama, and I wanted to bring it back to the community for all to enjoy,” said franchisee Clay Gullatt. “I went to Auburn University, so I consider myself a local, and I’m grateful to be opening our third restaurant in this area. It’s an honor to bring the quality and fresh flavors of Del Taco to new and loyal fans alike.”

The new Opelika location will feature Del Taco’s classic menu items fans know and love, including an expansive variety of tacos, Epic Burritos®, quesadillas, beverages, and Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut fries. Locals can save some cash by ordering from the “20 Under $2” Menu, the largest value menu in the QSR industry, which includes a variety of tacos, burritos, snacks, and beverages at an affordable price. For seafood fans, the restaurant will also be featuring the annual fan-favorites, fish and shrimp.

As part of Del Taco’s Better Mex® brand promise, every dish is prepared fresh in the restaurant’s working kitchen, delivering high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors to diners every day.

For those interested in joining the Opelika Del Taco team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

