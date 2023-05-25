The Company Is Proud To Support The Foundation And Its Mission Of Honoring The Nation’s Most Severely Wounded Heroes And Their Families

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its latest innovative flavors within its Poppers drinks lineup, Independence Poppers, now available for a limited time through July 12. Del Taco’s new red, white, and blue beverages will help provide assistance to America’s wounded heroes and their families through a partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation. This includes a minimum $20,000 donation and encourages guests to show their support for those who serve the nation by making a contribution at donate.garysinisefoundation.org.

Served over ice with Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade or refreshing Sprite®, these new Poppers drinks at Del Taco combine strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls with blue raspberry flavor to take the sipping experience up a notch. Poppers fans can also shake things up with these same flavors in a creamy mini vanilla shake with the Independence Mini Shake Poppers.

“It’s an honor to work with the Gary Sinise Foundation and play a part in the important work they do to positively impact the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are proud to show our appreciation and gratitude and hope to raise awareness for this great cause.”

Founded in 2011 by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission is to serve our nation by honoring our service members, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation achieves its mission through programs and initiatives designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. In an effort to honor and support our nation’s most severely wounded heroes, the Foundation’s Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) Program constructs brand new, custom built, mortgage-free smart technology homes, as well as provides home modifications, mobility devices, and adapted vehicles to alleviate the daily challenges faced by these heroes and their families.

“We are incredibly grateful for Del Taco’s partnership to support our mission of honoring our nation’s veterans, defenders, heroes and first responders, along with their families who have sacrificed so much,” said Donna Palmer, Executive Director of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “As our Founder Gary Sinise always says, ‘we can always do a little bit more,’ and Del Taco’s generous donation will allow us to further amplify our efforts to help these remarkable heroes and those who need it the most.”

The new Independence Poppers drinks are available at Del Taco locations nationwide in three options**:

NEW Independence Lemonade Poppers is a delicious beverage that combines strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls with blue raspberry flavor and refreshing Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice.

NEW Independence Sprite® Poppers is a bubbly delight! It mixes the sweet strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls and blue raspberry flavor with refreshing Sprite® over ice for an unforgettable, effervescent experience.

NEW Independence Mini Shake Poppers is for shake lovers everywhere! This poppin’ treat has strawberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with blue raspberry flavor served in our classic vanilla shake.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

About Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly 40 years. The Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission is to serve our country by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation’s four programmatic pillars are our way of “doing a little more” for those who sacrifice so much for our country. As our Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise always says, “While we can never do enough for our defenders and their loved ones, we can always do a little more.” That spirit of service is the bedrock of all of the Foundation’s programs, which include R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) Program, Relief and Resiliency Program, Community and Education Program , the First Responders Outreach Program. For more information, please visit GarySiniseFoundation.org.

