LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant*, has announced the release of its NEW Shredded Beef Birria featuring three items made with savory braised beef and custom consomé for dipping, including the first-ever Birria Ramen available at a major QSR brand which simultaneously makes it the largest ramen restaurant chain in the country. Starting today, Del Taco guests can order the NEW Two Shredded Beef Birria Tacos with consomé dip, Shredded Beef Birria Quesadilla with consomé dip, and Shredded Beef Birria Ramen for a limited time at locations nationwide. The shredded beef is braised for 2 1/2 hours and seasoned with traditional spices and chile peppers.

“As part of our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise we wanted to serve this unique Mexican street food experience to our guests with truly authentic flavors in our new Shredded Beef Birria and consomé,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Shredded Beef Birria tacos and quesadilla deliver the classic experience of dipping them into the savory consomé before eating while the ramen provides a unique flavor explosion of hot consomé filled with wavy noodles and authentic birria in a cup. With this introduction, we will not only be the first major quick-service restaurant chain to offer ramen, overnight we will become the largest restaurant chain in the country to serve ramen.”

Del Taco’s three NEW Shredded Beef Birria items include**:

Two Shredded Beef Birria Tacos with consomé dip ($8.59): Del Taco’s NEW Shredded Beef Birria tacos start with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, melted between two fresh grilled corn tortillas, filled with tender and savory shredded beef birria, topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with two fresh-cut limes and a side of flavorful consomé for dipping for an authentic birria experience.

Shredded Beef Birria Quesadilla with consomé dip ($6.79): Our NEW Shredded Beef Birria Quesadilla features savory shredded beef birria, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and tangy green sauce folded into a flour tortilla and flat grilled to perfection. Served with a side of flavorful consomé for dipping, quesadilla fans now have a new way to enjoy a menu-favorite!

Shredded Beef Birria Ramen ($5.79): Del Taco's NEW Shredded Beef Birria Ramen is a hearty serving of our signature beef broth consomé with fresh wavy ramen noodles, tender and savory shredded beef birria topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro, and a fresh-cut lime wedge.

In addition to the NEW Birria items, Del Taco is launching a NEW Cookie Butter Shake featuring Biscoff® Cookie Butter and Biscoff® Cookie Crumbles for a limited time**:

Biscoff® Cookie Butter Shake ($4.49): Our new creamy vanilla shake blended with Biscoff® Cookie Butter and Biscoff® Cookie Crumbles – smooth and rich, with a deep caramel flavor and the toastiness of freshly baked cookies – made to order just for you.

That’s not all that’s sweet this month! Del Taco’s holiday gift card bonus program returns and offers guests the opportunity to earn more FREE food when purchasing gift cards in-store and online. Gift cards, available in fun, festive holiday designs, include:

In-Store Gift Card Promotion***

From November 9 through December 26, guests who purchase $20 in gift cards can receive 2 FREE Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos + bonus offers Bonus Offer: BOGO Epic Burrito, $1 Med Fries ($12 VALUE*)

From November 9 through December 26, guests who purchase $30 in gift cards can receive 4 FREE Grilled or Crispy Chicken Tacos + bonus offers Bonus offer: BOGO Epic Burrito, $1 Med Fries ($24 VALUE*)



Online Gift Card Promotion****

For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, guests will receive 1 Free Small-Sized Combo Meal ($9 VALUE*)

For every $100 in gift cards purchased online, fans will receive 4 Free Small-Sized Combo Meals ($36 VALUE*)

To learn more about Del Taco’s NEW Shredded Beef Birria or to find the closest location near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

***In-store gift card promotional offers valid 11/9/2023-12/26/2023. Free food given as coupon while coupon supplies last. Free food coupons valid on future visit. Price and participation may vary. Free Grilled Chicken or Crispy Chicken Tacos coupon expires 3/3/2024. Gift cards available in any whole dollar amount from $5-$100. Cards have no value until loaded at register. *Approximate value of coupon offer.

****Online gift card promotional offers valid online only at DelTacoGiftCards.com from 11/9/2023 – 12/26/2023. Free Food expires 3/3/2024.

1 Free Small-Sized Combo Meal offer applies on orders up to $99. 4 Free Small-Sized Combo Meals offer applies to orders over $100. Offers may not be combined. Free Combo Meal coupons delivered electronically via email after purchase; valid at participating Del Taco locations only.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

