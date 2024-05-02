The leading Mexican QSR chain continues its Florida Panhandle expansion with a new location in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced today the opening of its new Fresh Flex location at 2760 S. Hwy 331. It is the second restaurant for franchise organization, Consolidated Taco Holdings, and uses the all-new Fresh Flex layout, which features a bold, modernized design and innovative layout changes to optimize the guest experience.

The DeFuniak Springs restaurant will welcome guests with a contemporary and colorful interior design that visually brings to life Del Taco’s commitment to freshness and quality. Customers can take advantage of a drive-thru lane, and pick-up lockers will be available for orders placed via the Del Taco mobile app or third party food providers, allowing guests to order ahead and delivery drivers to skip the line. Location hours are 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

“Following the incredible response to our Santa Rosa Beach location, we’re thrilled to build on our growth with the opening of our second Del Taco restaurant in DeFuniak Springs,” said a spokesperson for Consolidated Taco Holdings. “We can’t wait to introduce locals to Del Taco’s popular Mexican and American favorites in an elevated environment that enhances the dine-in and drive-thru experience.”

The new location will serve Del Taco’s classic menu, including its wide variety of tacos, Epic Burritos®, quesadillas, beverages, and Del Taco’s famous Crinkle-Cut fries. Every Del Taco dish is prepared fresh in the restaurant’s working kitchen, using high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, hand-chopped pico de gallo, and fresh house-made guacamole.

Upon opening, DeFuniak Springs customers will get one Del of a deal, 2 for $3 Crispy Chicken Tacos, which are a fan-favorite dish made with a perfectly crispy chicken strip, shredded lettuce, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese topped with the diner’s choice of creamy ranch, smoky chipotle or creamy habanero sauce. To balance the savory with a sweet treat, guests can also enjoy the brand-new Snickerdoodle Shake, a hand-blended vanilla shake made with real cookie crumbles and cinnamon sugar.

For those interested in joining the DeFuniak Springs Del Taco team, positions are listed at http://www.deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

